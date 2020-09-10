Photo: Google Maps Associate at GoodLife inside Kelowna Capri Centre has tested positive for COVID-19

There has been a confirmed positive COVID-19 case at the Goodlife Fitness located inside the Capri Centre in Kelowna.

Customers of the gym received an email stating one of their employees recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

They state the affected individual was in the club during the following dates and times:

Thursday, Aug. 27 from 5:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 from 5:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29 from 5:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sep. 1 from 5:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 5:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The affected individual has not been back in the Club, or visited any other GoodLife Club, since Wednesday, September 2," wrote the club in an email.

"They followed all appropriate precautions under The GoodLife Standard, including wearing a mask for the duration of each of their shifts."

The club says the associate informed management shortly after receiving the positive test.