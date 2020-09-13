Student Rock Concerts raise over $250,000 for KGH over 13 years

Photo: Wentworth Music Neil, Noel and Nori Wentworth hold the grand total cheque from 13 years of proceeds from their student concerts

Students of Wentworth Music have raised over $250,000 in the past thirteen years through their rock concerts in support of the Kelowna General Hospital.



Wentworth Music, Interior Savings and K96.3 Kelowna’s Classic Rock have donated $258,428.45 to help children and their families in their time of need.



"To know that we’ve made an impact like this through music is the most amazing feeling in the world!” says Noel Wentworth, vice president of education at Wentworth Music.

“I’m so grateful for the support everyone has shown us over the years.”

Since 2008, proceeds have gone towards projects such as the creation of the foundry to help youth with mental health and the construction of Joe Anna’s House - a home away from home for families with children undergoing treatment at the KGH.



But the majority of the funds went to KGH's pediatric ward.



“To see the sacrifice and support parents give their children in a time of need is life-changing,” explains Wentworth.



“We’ve all done our best to find ways to help.”

Money raised from their most recent production went towards providing new sleeper chairs to be put in patient's rooms. The chairs provide a solution for parents to be by their child’s side through the night instead of sleeping on a stretcher.

Although the pandemic may prevent a full scale the Wentworth team is working on ideas to keep their tradition alive.



“Streaming live or prerecorded footage of our students performing in groups may be the solution moving forward,” adds Wentworth. “Like everything, you just have to find ways to remove the obstacles.”