Kelowna  

Okanagan camera club adapts during challenging times

Camera club moves online

The Central Okanagan Photographic Society has managed to shift gears during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COPS program director Ray Putnam tells Castanet the club has managed to adapt during challenging times, and after a brief down period, they have bounced back and are on track to increase their membership this year.

The club experimented with an executive meeting on Zoom and then expanded to include image evaluations and feedback discussions.

"One of the things about moving to online Zoom meetings is people no longer have to drive so we have expanded the area that we are attracting new members from," Putnam says.

COPS now has members from up and down the Valley and even includes some from Kamloops.

"We realized that if we're going to stick around we need to adapt," says Putnam.

Putnam says the club is open to all ages and skill levels and is a great place for members to share tips and learn more about different types of gear.

"The Nikon people talk to Nikon people and the Canon people tend to talk to the Canon people," Putnam says.

The club typically has four meetings per month and they have had no problem finding professionals and other camera aficionados to mentor members and do presentations during the pandemic.

COPS now has a fall line-up in place with high profile presenters covering skills development workshops and photo presentations. Some examples include: astro-photography, architectural photography, portraits, landscapes, winter photography and photo editing.

