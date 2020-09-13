Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign kicks off Sept. 14

Photo: Tim Hortons

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back for its 24th year in support of 550 charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada.

From Sept. 14 to 20, the full $1 from every Smile Cookie sold in Kelowna and West Kelowna stores will go to YMCA Okanagan, helping to provide nutritious snacks for kids through the Healthy Snacks program.

“Now, more than ever, is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive,” says Danielle Miranda, YMCA Child Care general manager.

“Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry. With many families struggling even more due to the pandemic, affording nutritious food or putting regular meals on the table may be a bigger challenge for some.”

The donation ensures more than 540 children taking part in Y preschool or out-of-school care programs receive a healthy, delicious snack every day.

The Smile Cookie campaign started up in 1996, and was incorporated into Kelowna/West Kelowna stores in 2013. In 2019, a record $9.8 million was raised through the campaign.

Guests can place pre-orders for the freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie through their local restaurant.

"Communities coming together during this difficult time is more important than ever,” say Travis and Lori Olsvik, local Tim Horton store owners.

“Our restaurant team members are excited to continue working with our local charity partner, the YMCA of Okanagan, to raise as much as possible to support their child care programs. We encourage all our guests throughout our annual Smile Cookie week to support the Y by purchasing a freshly baked Smile Cookie at Tim Hortons for just $1.”

To find out which local charities are supported by the Smile Cookie campaign, visit the website.