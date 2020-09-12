Changes to nut sales at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park due to COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: File photo

If you're planning on purchasing nuts from this year's fall nut harvest at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park, there are a few changes you'll need to know about.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gellatly Nut Farm Society volunteers will no longer be operating the nut house store.

Instead, residents who want to purchase nut varieties are being asked to self-harvest, adhering to the following guidelines:

Wash or sanitize your hands before and after nut harvesting.

Practice physical distancing by keeping at least two metres between yourself and others in the orchard and park.

Bring your own bags.

Pick from the ground only. Please do not climb trees. Nuts fall to the ground when they are ripe and ready for harvest.

Payment is by cash only this year, and must be deposited into the payment box at the house near the Whitworth Road park entrance. No other form of payment can be accepted.

A small bucket costs $5 and a large bucket costs $10.

Nuts that are not paid for upon leaving the park could result in a $500 fine under Regional Parks bylaw 1427.

Nut varieties available include hazelnuts, walnuts, buartnuts and chestnuts.

Proceeds from this year's nut harvest and sale will be used by the Society to assist with upkeep and improvements in the waterfront regional park and the working nut orchard off Whitworth Road in West Kelowna.

Bowl or cutting board purchases must be processed via phone by calling 250-470-0999 or 250-768-5960.

For more information on Gellatly Nut Farm, visit the RDCO website.