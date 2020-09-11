Kelowna's Lucky Monkey playing live-stream show this month

Photo: Lucky Monkey band

Later this month, Kelowna's Lucky Monkey will take to the stage of the Kelowna Community Theatre to play their first show in more than six months. But it will be a little different than a pre-pandemic Lucky Monkey show.

The local band, known for the high-energy rock shows at venues across Kelowna and the country, will be live streaming their set on Sept. 19, for anyone with an internet connection to see.

“We're over-the-moon excited. To have a show like this in such a legendary venue, it's just ideal. We're so excited,” said Cassidy Hritzuk, lead singer of Lucky Monkey.

The concert, put on by Rebellious Unicorns Production Company, is the first show in what could be a series.

“It's kind of like a trial, to see if this is something they want to continue to do. If it's successful, if it all goes to plan, which I think it will, and the more people who view and the better it's received, then it will be an ongoing thing at the Community Theatre,” Hritzuk said.

“We were super honoured that they asked us to do it, and be the first ones.”

This will be Lucky Monkey's first live streaming show since the pandemic began, as they were waiting for an opportunity where they wouldn't have to compromise on sound quality. The Kelowna Community Theatre has just upgraded their sound quality, and Hritzuk says they're excited to check out the new set up.

“It's going to be so weird, I haven't even fully wrapped my head around how we're going to do it. It's definitely going to feel weird, but my plan is I'm just going to embrace the cameras just like I'm talking to a crowd,” Hritzuk said.

“Hopefully there'll be some funny moments, I'm sure there'll be some weird moments but it's just great to play music.”

The 45-minute show kicks off at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19. More information, along with ticket information, can be found here.

Those who get a ticket before Sept. 12 will be entered into a draw to be one of three six-person “social pods” to actually see the show in person at the Kelowna Community Theatre.