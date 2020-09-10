162114
162613
Kelowna  

Update on smoky skies advisory issued Thursday morning

Smoky skies warning stays

Story: 310235

A smoky skies advisory issued for southern British Columbia remains in effect, due to the large fires burning south of the border.

The advisory was first issued on Tuesday, Sept. 8, when Interior residents woke to thick smoke blocking out the sun, coming from Washington and Oregon

"Wildfire smoke concentrations have continued to drop over the past 24 hours except for a few isolated areas," reads the update issued Thursday by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

"However, smoke forecast models indicate potential for intermittent long-range transport of smoke from the United States in the next day."

Falling temperatures overnight and temperature inversions in mountain valleys may increase the likelihood of smoke being trapped near the ground. 

Localized impacts from the Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires continued to be expected. 

