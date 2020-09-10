Annual Cops for Kids ride still going ahead with COVID-19 modifications

Photo: Facebook The first Cops for Kids Ride took place in 2001.

It's the 20th anniversary of the Cops for Kids fundraiser, and they'll still be on their bikes - but with a few COVID-19 modifications in the way of social distancing.

The first team will depart Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. departing the RCMP Southeast District HQ at 395 Penno Road, and heading southbound for their final destination of Osoyoos that day.

This year's event won't be the usual 30 member team cycling across the region, but instead will feature a few local riders designated to complete each leg over 10 days on behalf of the team.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team will be cycling 100km a day in their home community to show their support.

"For parents with a child facing illness, disability, or traumatic crisis they don’t have the option to cancel or give up, and the dedicated group of cops are much the same. These families still need assistance, and so the group is committed to continue on," reads the website.

To comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines for events, the team won't be hosting any public events along the way, but community members are encouraged to cheer from the side of the road.

Friday's team of riders can be spotted:

Kelowna: Harvey Avenue (entire stretch from Reid's Corner to the bridge) from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Harvey Avenue (entire stretch from Reid's Corner to the bridge) from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Peachland: Beach Avenue from 13th St. to 3rd St. from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Beach Avenue from 13th St. to 3rd St. from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Penticton: Main Street from Wade Ave. to Skaha Lake from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Main Street from Wade Ave. to Skaha Lake from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Oliver: Main Street from Kootenay to Similkameen from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

For more information, additional dates/times and where to donate, visit the Cops for Kids website.