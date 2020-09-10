162623
Man seriously injured at Kelowna job site

Seriously injured on the job

A worker was seriously injured Wednesday at a job site in the Trestle Ridge neighbourhood. 

The man was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital after being hurt at work in the 5600-block of Edge Place, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Police say no criminality is suspected at this time, so WorkSafeBC is investigating. 

WorkSafeBC confirmed they dispatched a prevention officer to the site after the incident. 

“The purpose of a WorkSafeBC investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” WorkSafeBC said in a statement to Castanet. 

Details of how the worker was hurt and the extent of his injuries are unavailable, according to both the police and WorkSafeBC.

