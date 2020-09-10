Suspect taken into custody after robbery at Kelowna business

Photo: Colin Dacre

A 21-year-old has been arrested following an alleged attempt to rob a Kelowna business on Wednesday morning.

Just before 8:20 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report that a woman had entered a business at the 1900-block of Pandosy Street.

She allegedly drew a knife and threatened staff members, demanding money before taking merchandise and fleeing the area on foot.

Frontline officers soon located the suspect, and she remains in custody.

"Our front line officers arrested the suspect without incident," states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, "Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery."

The matter has been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge review.