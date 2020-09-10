The Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public about school zones

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding residents to be even more vigilant while on the road as schools are back in session Thursday.



School zones are in effect starting from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. Officers will enforce the 30 km/h zones and speeder will be fined starting at $196.



Motorists are reminded they must stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights while picking up and dropping off students. Failure to do so puts students and other motorists in danger.



A reminder for students to be safe pedestrians by:

Using crosswalks when crossing streets

Ensuring that motorists have seen you before entering the roadway

When possible, wear highly visible clothing

Staying "unplugged" while walking - leave your devices alone and pay attention to your surroundings

"We are excited to welcome all the staff and students back to our area schools," says Cpl Mike Kube of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit.

"We will be working hard to help make this a safe and welcoming transition into the new school year."