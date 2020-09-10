162623
Kelowna  

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public about school zones

Police school zone reminder

- | Story: 310187

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding residents to be even more vigilant while on the road as schools are back in session Thursday.

School zones are in effect starting from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. Officers will enforce the 30 km/h zones and speeder will be fined starting at $196.

Motorists are reminded they must stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights while picking up and dropping off students. Failure to do so puts students and other motorists in danger.

A reminder for students to be safe pedestrians by:

  • Using crosswalks when crossing streets
  • Ensuring that motorists have seen you before entering the roadway
  • When possible, wear highly visible clothing
  • Staying "unplugged" while walking - leave your devices alone and pay attention to your surroundings

"We are excited to welcome all the staff and students back to our area schools," says Cpl Mike Kube of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit.

"We will be working hard to help make this a safe and welcoming transition into the new school year."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

161350
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details
162351


159135


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tess
Tess Kelowna SPCA >


153561




The Walking Dead to end after bumper 11th season

Showbiz
Hit zombie drama The Walking Dead is set to be killed off in 2022 with a bumper 11th season. The series, based on Robert...
Recreated family photos
Galleries
These people recreated their favourite family photos.
Recreated family photos (2)
Galleries
Interactive Thor art for cars
Must Watch
So creative.
The cutest cockatiel sneezes you will ever hear
Must Watch
Adorable!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162663
161910