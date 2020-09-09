162623
Kelowna  

Emergency crews at Wings in Rutland Wednesday evening

Emergency crews at Wings

Emergency crews were at the scene of an incident at Wings in Rutland on Wednesday evening. 

A Castanet reader sent in a video showing an ambulance and a fire truck in the parking lot of the plaza at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road S. at around 8:15 p.m.

The reader says driving by it looked to be an accident involving a white pick-up truck and a black SUV and personnel were speaking with the man in the truck. 

No word on how the incident occurred or if there were any injuries at this time. 

When Castanet arrived on scene the white pick-up truck was being towed away.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP and will update this story once more information becomes available. 

