162623
Kelowna  

Okanagan film production is booming, continuing well into 2021

Film production thriving

- | Story: 310168

Film production is buzzing in the Okanagan, with no end in sight as productions are booked well into summer 2021.

Filming for movies and television shows have continued locally since the third week of the COVID-19 pandemic and things aren't slowing down anytime soon, says the Okanagan Film Commission.

“Because the Okanagan Film Commission initiated a pro-active approach to COVID-safe film production and worked with WorkSafe BC to create protocols for the industry, which continue grow now from the initial strategies, the Okanagan set an industry standard by being in the forefront of safe production and hence became the first region in Canada ‘to go to camera’ during COVID,” says Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland.

Film production will have an economic impact upwards of $35 million in the Okanagan for 2020, surpassing previous years. 

“We landed a slate of movies of the week: Hallmark and Lifetime films that are booked and will take production in the region significantly into 2021,” says Summerland.

Productions ahead include two reality shows, dozens of movies of the week and features.

Currently films in production include Peachland: Romance At Crystal Cove; in Kelowna: The Angel Tree; and in Vernon: Under a Lover’s Moon, Love in Romance, Or, Love on the Vine.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160367
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$979,000
more details
162351


160189


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


153561


161951


The Walking Dead to end after bumper 11th season

Showbiz
Hit zombie drama The Walking Dead is set to be killed off in 2022 with a bumper 11th season. The series, based on Robert...
Recreated family photos
Galleries
These people recreated their favourite family photos.
Recreated family photos (2)
Galleries
Interactive Thor art for cars
Must Watch
So creative.
The cutest cockatiel sneezes you will ever hear
Must Watch
Adorable!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157676
161910