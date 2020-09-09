162623
Kelowna  

Police warn students against annual 'pass the torch party'

Cops warn against party

Kelowna RCMP are warning high school students against holding their annual "Passing of the Torch Party."

Grade 12 students traditionally hold a large bush party as a celebration of the beginning of their final year of high school.

Most involve alcohol and drugs.

"A lot of our local high school students are talking about having the traditional "Passing of the Torch Party" this week," says Const. Angulo, school resource officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

"This party usually involves large amounts of people and alcohol. We want to remind students of the importance of good citizenry in this current climate, it is everyone's responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We all need to abide by federal and provincial laws, municipal bylaws, and the provincial health orders."
 
Angulo encourages parents to have a frank and open discussion with their kids about celebrating safely.

"Let your children know that you are open to conversations with them and want to hear their thoughts."

Police suggest:

  • Try to avoid lecturing or sermonizing and focus more on having an open discussion
  • Keep a relaxed attitude and encourage your children to ask questions and to tell you what they think
  • Try to understand your child's point of view
  • Don't expect teens to agree with you about everything just because you are the parent. (Keep in mind, though, that parents have rights too!)
  • Develop active listening skills
  • Be as concise and objective as possible when explaining the facts about drugs and discussing the pros and cons.

