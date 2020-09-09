Police warn students against annual 'pass the torch party'

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Kelowna RCMP are warning high school students against holding their annual "Passing of the Torch Party."

Grade 12 students traditionally hold a large bush party as a celebration of the beginning of their final year of high school.

Most involve alcohol and drugs.

"A lot of our local high school students are talking about having the traditional "Passing of the Torch Party" this week," says Const. Angulo, school resource officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

"This party usually involves large amounts of people and alcohol. We want to remind students of the importance of good citizenry in this current climate, it is everyone's responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We all need to abide by federal and provincial laws, municipal bylaws, and the provincial health orders."



Angulo encourages parents to have a frank and open discussion with their kids about celebrating safely.

"Let your children know that you are open to conversations with them and want to hear their thoughts."

Police suggest: