Great Closet Cleanout event returns farmers market style on Sept. 27

Photo: Great Closet Cleanout

Since the spring, Great Closet Cleanout's have been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the popular event will return farmer's market style on Sunday, Sept. 27, complying with guidelines for outdoor vendor markets.

“Many people have had a little extra time over the last few months and have been cleaning out their closets," says Great Closet Cleanout producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown.

"We have had many requests for us to run another market. We are happy to be able to provide one in a safe and responsible manner. And would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us keep this market alive. We hope you are excited for this new version of the Great Closet Cleanout and look forward to seeing you there!”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in partnership with the Kelowna Ramada Hotel, held in the back parking lot of the hotel. Extra space between tables and sanitizing stations will be added to the layout, and social distancing will be enforced.

Guests are also encouraged to wear masks, and follow a one-way flow of foot traffic as they move around the market.

Attendance will also be regulated, based on capacity and the number of people in the space at any given time and how well social distancing is working.

Entry is $5, and a portion of the proceeds will go to local charities. All clothing still available at the end of the event will go to Mamas for Mamas.

The first 100 people will be given swag bags, and guests have the opportunity to win a variety of door prizes.

For more information, visit the website.