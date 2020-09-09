162114
Kelowna  

Rutland Senior Secondary is ready to welcome back students

Heading back to class

Its time to for students to head back to school, but what exactly does that look like during the pandemic?

Castanet visited Kelowna's Rutland Senior Secondary to see how they will be reopening on Sept. 10 and what students can expect.

"It's going to look different this year for sure and its obviously different for a reason but just know that we're just excited to have the students back in our building again and getting back to a bit of normalcy and getting back to the learning for our students," says vice-principal Jarret Atkins. 

The school is welcoming back students on Thursday morning, but getting to that point hasn't been easy.

Atkins says the biggest challenge the school faculty faced over the summer months was trying to figure out the logistics of having 1,500 students and approximately 160 staff together safely in the building. 

"When it comes to students entering, grades 12 and 11 are going to be entering at one time, [grade] 10 and [grade] 9 are going to be entering 15 minutes later," says Atkins. "We've also staggered break times, lunch times, the end of the day times, so we're trying to keep the amount of students in the hallway to a minimum."

Different grades will enter through designated entrances which are marked with tape to remind students to socially distance themselves when waiting to enter. 

Upon entry, students must put a mask on when in high-traffic areas. They will then use a sanitizer pump before heading to class. A hand washing station has also been set up at the front entrance.

"People might be excited, people might be nervous, people are probably feeling a whole wide range of emotions but I think once the students get back into the building and we can get back to doing what we love to do, with the protocols that we have in place, our staff are excited to see our students back," says Atkins.

Click here to view the district-wide COVID-19 safety plans.

