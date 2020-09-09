World's largest ride-share company applies for Okanagan licence

Photo: The Canadian Press

The biggest name in ride sharing wants to come to Kelowna.

Uber announced Wednesday it has applied to the BC Passenger Transportation Board for a licence to operate in Kelowna and in Victoria. The approval process takes between three and four months, so the company is hoping to have vehicles on the streets in time for the holiday season.

“Our plan was always to be everywhere,” Michael van Hemmen, Uber’s head of city operations in Canada, said on Wednesday. “However, COVID and its impact is providing us a renewed look at where our footprint should be, and we thought now is the time to move forward with an application.”

The B.C. government approved ride sharing last year, and Uber began operating in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley in January.

Uber said its app has been opened by approximately 100,000 people in Kelowna and Victoria over the last year, so the interest has always been strong. The question about coming to Kelowna, van Hemmen said, was more about finding enough drivers to make it a worthwhile venture. The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have created a need for more employment.

“The Class 4 driving restriction, which is a requirement for drivers put on them by the province, made us definitely consider whether or not smaller communities would be possible to serve,” van Hemmen said. “However, with COVID happening, we see unemployment, we see a lot more people looking potentially for additional income opportunities, and we see ICBC now restarting testing as well.

“So it seems like a good opportunity to be a part of that recovery and to allow those who are willing to help provide safe, reliable transportation to their neighbours and their community.”

Lucky To Go was the first ride-sharing company to begin operations in Kelowna, launching on July 1, followed by Kabu in August. Two other companies, Ripe Rides and Safe Ride Sharing, have also received licences to operate in the Okanagan.

“We’re very appreciative of Mayor Basran and Kelowna city council and the region’s councils,” van Hemmen said. “Their support for ride sharing and Uber coming to Kelowna and the Okanagan has been great.”

Uber has implemented new safety protocols to combat COVID-19, including the requirement of both driver and passengers to wear face coverings.

Anyone interested in driving for Uber is encouraged to visit here.