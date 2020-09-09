162623
RCMP seeking witnesses of aftermath of violent wellness check

The Southeast District RCMP is turning to the public for help in its investigation into a violent wellness check on a UBCO student earlier this year. 

Police say they are trying to identify two men who were captured on video in the lobby of a condo building at 883 Academy Way in Kelowna on Jan. 20 at roughly 5:45 p.m.

In their public appeal Wednesday, RCMP said they need to speak with the men “in relation to an on-going investigation.” While the investigation was not specified, RCMP released a pair of cropped images from the now-infamous surveillance video that showed Const. Lacey Browning dragging student Mona Wang through the lobby of her apartment building. 

RCMP say the first unknown man they want to speak to is described as; light skinned, with light hair, clean shaven, wearing a jacket (potentially green in colour) and blue jeans. This man is seen in the photo, going up the stairway.

The second unknown man is described as; dark skinned, with dark hair and facial hair, wearing a dark coloured (possibly blue) winter jacket, with an orange lined hood and a dark coloured backpack. This man is seen in the photo entering the lobby through the glass doors.

“We are looking to identify these men as we believe they may have been witnesses and could provide important information in relation to an on-going investigation. If you are these men, or can identify them you are asked to contact the Cpl. Tyler Bell at 250-491-5362,” said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

The RCMP’s criminal investigation into Const. Browning’s treatment of Wang was announced completed in July, but the Abbotsford Police Department — which was tasked with independently reviewing the probe — returned it to the RCMP for more investigation.

The Abbotsford Police Department directed all inquiries to the RCMP when asked what the further investigation entails. 

An internal RCMP code of conduct review of Const. Browning's actions is also underway, but the status of the review is not known at this time.

An online petition calling for the firing and charging of Const. Browning has reached more than 384,000 signatures.

Wang filed a civil suit against Const. Browning back in March, while a second woman has since filed a suit against the officer for an unrelated incident.

with files from Nich Johansen

