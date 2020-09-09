Developers complete final pour on top of 36-storey tower

City officials gathered on Wednesday morning to celebrate the next milestone in the two-tower ONE Water Street project, as developers poured the final pour on the 36-storey East Tower.

Construction has been underway on the towers, located on the corner of Ellis Street and Water Street in downtown Kelowna, since early 2018.

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran attended the ground-breaking ceremony on Feb. 13, 2018, ceremonially installing the first foundation pile.

On Wednesday, more than 30 months later, Basran joined North American Development Group, Kerkhoff Construction and city council members to pour the final pour on the top of the East Tower.

The East Tower boasts the tallest man-made structure between Metro Vancouver and Calgary, and will soon be joined by the West Tower when construction is completed on the second tower.

The top floor of the East Tower will boast a 4,500 square feet luxury penthouse suite, featuring a 2,500-square-foot outdoor terrace and 360 degree views of Kelowna and Lake Okanagan.

Developers have not specified exactly how much the 36th floor penthouse will sell for, but say they expect it to be the highest value condominium in the province, outside of Metro Vancouver.

At 36 and 29 storeys respectively, the two glass and concrete towers will be positioned above a three-storey parking facility, bordered externally with retail, commercial and restaurant space.

A 60,000-square-foot landscaped amenities space will be positioned on level four of the towers, named 'The Bench.' The space will feature two swimming pools, a hot tub, pickle ball court, dog park, fire pit enclaves and an outdoor patio with outdoor dining furniture.

Indoors, residents of the two towers will have access to two large private health clubs, including yoga/pilates studios, guest suites and a business centre.

Kerkhoff Construction president Leonard Kerkhoff credits quick thinking and a fast response for the ability to continue work on the towers when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“This is an exciting day for this project and despite the global state, our team remains on construction schedule. During the last six months we were able to continue our construction safely and effectively and have set new standards on our construction sites during the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety protocols and restrictions were put in place immediately when the Provincial and Federal Governments expressed concern over the spread of the virus.

"This has been vital in ensuring that the ONE Water Street project remained on track for completion while ensuring the health and safety of employees and their families.”

North American Development Group managing partner Henry Bereznicki says he's seen a significant increase in the number of people interested in moving to the location from all across the country.

“As companies are moving their teams to work remotely, our latest buyers are looking to relocate to Kelowna for its affordability and life-style. Our smart homes offer strong technology for work-live spaces and the convenience of our location and amenities allow for you to explore and access the entire city just minutes from your home.”

A small selection of homes are still available in the East and West towers.

In the East Tower, there are 10 units remaining for move-in spring/summer 2021, and in the West Tower, there are 31 units remaining for move-in spring 2022.

The ONE Water Street presentation centre and display homes are located at 1001 Manhattan Drive, and are open Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on homes still available or to take virtual tour, visit the website.