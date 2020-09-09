162114
Kelowna  

Smoky skies forecast to return to BC Interior

Smoky skies set to return

- | Story: 310121

Fires continue to grow south of the border, but skies in B.C.'s Interior are much clearer, for now.

Over the past few days, wildfires across Washington and Oregon have quickly grown, forcing thousands from their homes, destroying homes and spreading smoke across much of the Pacific Northwest, including B.C.

While Okanagan residents woke to somewhat clearer skies Wednesday, it may be only a brief reprieve.

“We could get a much bigger event towards the end of the work week, in towards the weekend,” said Doug Lundquist, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“For sure the Kootenays will get it, probably the southwest Interior, maybe even the coast ... It might take until early next week, like Monday or so, before we get a northwest flow to kind of clear us out again.”

Lundquist says as the air quality worsens due to smoke, its important to limit strenuous outside activity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BC government also reissued a smoky skies bulletin Wednesday, covering the Okanagan, Boundary, Kootenays and parts of Vancouver Island.

Unseasonably hot temperatures, strong winds and low humidity have resulted in the rapid growth of the fires south of the border, resulting in widespread destruction across the west coast.

Meanwhile, B.C. has had one of the tamest wildfire seasons in recent history this year.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4265799
#307-485 Groves Avenue
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$564,000
more details
161731


162429


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


153561


160972


Weird Cars

Galleries
Check out these bizarre cars.
Weird Cars (2)
Galleries
Woman casually drinks coffee and reads magazine while wake surfing
Must Watch
Rise and ride.
ABC developing third Black-ish spin-off series
Showbiz
ABC officials have confirmed a third Black-ish spin-off –
Great Dane delivers Amazon package, opens it himself
Must Watch
Mikey the Great Dane is getting better at his delivery service.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161910