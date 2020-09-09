Smoky skies forecast to return to BC Interior

Photo: Castanet News Some smoke is visible over Skaha Lake Wednesday morning.

Fires continue to grow south of the border, but skies in B.C.'s Interior are much clearer, for now.

Over the past few days, wildfires across Washington and Oregon have quickly grown, forcing thousands from their homes, destroying homes and spreading smoke across much of the Pacific Northwest, including B.C.

While Okanagan residents woke to somewhat clearer skies Wednesday, it may be only a brief reprieve.

“We could get a much bigger event towards the end of the work week, in towards the weekend,” said Doug Lundquist, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“For sure the Kootenays will get it, probably the southwest Interior, maybe even the coast ... It might take until early next week, like Monday or so, before we get a northwest flow to kind of clear us out again.”

Lundquist says as the air quality worsens due to smoke, its important to limit strenuous outside activity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BC government also reissued a smoky skies bulletin Wednesday, covering the Okanagan, Boundary, Kootenays and parts of Vancouver Island.

Unseasonably hot temperatures, strong winds and low humidity have resulted in the rapid growth of the fires south of the border, resulting in widespread destruction across the west coast.

Meanwhile, B.C. has had one of the tamest wildfire seasons in recent history this year.