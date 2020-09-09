162623
Kelowna  

Couple spotted stealing electric scooter from mall parking lot

Couple steals scooter

- | Story: 310113

An electric scooter was stolen from outside Kelowna's Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Sunday.

At approximately 7 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were notified that a red GIO scooter was stolen from the parking lot after a man and woman were seen loading it into the back of a black minivan.

"Kelowna RCMP is actively investigating this matter, and appealing to the public for assistance," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. 

"Anyone who recognizes the man or woman is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP, or remain anonymous by providing the information to CrimeStoppers."

