Car plows through garden in front of home in Kelowna

Photo: Eve Oleksyn

A resident on Springfield Rd. is sounding the alarm about speeders in her neighbourhood after a vehicle came to rest right at her door Tuesday night.

Eve Oleksyn tells Castanet a black sedan plowed through her retaining wall and a chain-link fence, tearing up her garden before coming to rest outside her front door at 2724 Springfield Rd. at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"A car started driving off the road because they were going too fast and drove through three yards, through our fence and parked in front of our front door – no harvest this year."

Oleksyn says this is the third time this has happened at her house, "my neighbour two doors down has had her fence plowed down twice, it's kind of a hot spot."

Oleksyn says she believes the car must have been doing at least 80 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.



"No one was hurt, it missed the street light by about 2 feet which would have been perhaps fatal. I’m hoping that something can be done to slow down traffic in our area."