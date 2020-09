Photo: Randy Millis

Black smoke was seen rising from the roof of Kelowna's Capri Centre Mall on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded with a ladder truck and were seen inspecting the roof, near the First Choice Haircutters shop about 7:30 p.m.

RCMP also attended the scene, although it appeared the smoke quickly stopped.

It's not known what caused the smoke or if any damage was done to the building.