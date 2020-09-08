162114
Kelowna  

Kelowna Fire Department snuffs out dryer fire at Ricky's All Day Grill

The Kelowna Fire Department put out a dryer fire located at Ricky's All Day Grill Tuesday evening.

They received the call at approximately 6:50 p.m., and when crews arrived on scene they noticed smoke coming from the rear entrance of the building.

"Crews quickly knocked down the fire inside the dryer and removed it from the building," says Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens. "The fire is not suspicious in nature, it appears the fire started inside the dryer's contents."

One worker suffered minor smoke inhalation and was inspected by BC Ambulance Service at the scene.

"The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents to keep your dryer vent and lint trap clean, and be aware of the contents that they put in their dryers," says Stephens.

