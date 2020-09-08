Local didn't beat record for swim but doubled fundraising efforts

Photo: Nick Pelletier

Ultra endurance athlete Nick Pelletier's long-weekend attempt to break the world record for the fastest end-to-end swim across Okanagan Lake was cut short by chaffing issues.

Pelletier and his team took-off from the north end of the lake in Vernon on Friday at 5:30 a.m., but after 21 hours, the venture came to a halt. The current record stands at 40 hours and 57 minutes.

“I was on pace for almost 19 hours to break the record by a good amount then I got plagued with some pretty massive chaffing that I was dealing with for around thirteen to fourteen hours,” explains Pelletier.

“Probably like 30 or 40 per cent of my body was covered, all the skin got torn off.”

His groin, back, knees, shoulders, neck and armpits were covered with chaffing — something he says he’s never had to deal with.

“Unfortunately because that chaffing was so bad that when I would take a stoke it was excruciating pain and I would lose my breath. When I was trying to catch my breath and I would have to stop swimming. When I would stop swimming at night, is when I would start to get hypothermic," he adds.

His team tried treating his body with Vaseline, using 10 jars of the petroleum jelly, but it didn’t work.

“I knew some chaffing was a possibility but even my coach said they haven’t seen chaffing like that through what I was doing so, we’re still trying to figure out why exactly that happened because that wasn’t part of the plan.”

Pelletier called it at the 52-kilometre mark, near Paul’s Tomb in Kelowna, with the chaffing making the record-pace he was keeping unbearable.

“It was frustrating because after all my training and everything my body held up perfectly like my joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles they were all feeling great and my mental was feeling pretty awesome … it was gut-wrenching.”

The Kelowna man wanted to swim the 106-kilometre length not only for a personal accomplishment but to also raise funds for Brain Trust Canada and their youth concussion program. The Youth Concussion Clinic helps those aged 5 to 25 who are suffering from brain injuries.

"I’d set a goal for $5,000 and currently, we’re at $10,875 so it’s been pretty outstanding support from the community - being flooded with love and support from people, it’s pretty awesome," said Pelletier.

He chose to attempt the swim in September was because of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the swim back since he wasn’t able to train in pools throughout the pandemic. Despite the pain and suffering he endured, Pelletier will attempt the feat again.

“It’s not sitting very well with me, like when I say I want to do something, I don’t take it lightly and I don’t feel great when I’m not able to get it done so, as much as I might not really want to, I feel like I’m more obligated to and have to give it another attempt.”

Pelletier plans on taking a different approach on his second attempt when he attempts to do it again next year, but for now, he’ll continue to do more adventure ultra athleticism activities to give himself a break from swimming this winter.

“I’ll just shift my focus this winter a little bit because I know exactly the kind of training amount of time that I would need … I’ll get up to some more adventures this off-season before I focus back on that again.