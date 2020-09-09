Summerhill Pyramid's harvest season begins

Harvest season is just beginning at Kelowna's Summerhill Pyramid Winery and winemaker Michael Alexander believes its going to be another great year.

"Once the grapes start to change colour and veraison happens, thats when we really start checking the vineyards more. We've got a team of fantastic growers. We work with 12 different growers," says Alexander.

His team will then start sampling the fruit to test the sugar and acid levels before deciding to pick.

"Historically, we hand harvest all of our sparkling first because we want a little bit less sugar and higher acids in our sparkling wine, then we go into some of the table whites, to some of the lighter reds, then into the big reds and whether permitting we go into the late harvest," says Alexander.

Day and night crews will then work tirelessly to get the grapes from the vineyard to the bottle.

And unlike other years when weather poses the biggest challenge for harvest season, Alexander says this year the biggest challenge is getting people to do it.

"Its been way more difficult to get people from out of country. Historically, lots of cellar hands, people interested in wine travelled the world, hopped from harvest to harvest. Obviously not an option this year so we had to expand our pool. We've been really fortunate that we've found a great team thats really excited and really passionate about wine, even if they don't come with a lot of experience," he says.

COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in more Canadians harvesting as well as people from the sales side of wine.

And despite a slower start to the harvest, the recent heat in the Okanagan has left the harvest "clean and pretty." It is expected Summerhill Pyramid will harvest between 375-400 tonnes of grapes this year.