School zone speed limits came into effect Tuesday

Photo: Contributed

While students don't officially return to the classroom until Thursday, school speed zones did come into effect today.

Officials within the Central Okanagan public school system remind motorists to slow down, watch for kids in crosswalks.

"This year we have an increased focus on safety for students and staff," said Moyra Baxter, chairperson of the board of education.

"We need the public to help keep everyone safe on their way to and from school as well, so leave yourself some extra time to get where you're going and be cautious."

School speed zone limits of 30 km/h are effect on school days from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Motorists caught exceeding the limit could face fines of between $196 and $253, as well as three demerit points.

You are also reminded it is illegal to pass a school bus displaying a stop sign and flashing red light, regardless of which direction you are travelling.

Motorists failing to do so can be fined $167, and three demerit points against your license.