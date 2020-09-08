New public hand sanitizer stations launch downtown Kelowna

Photo: Sarita Patel

If you've been downtown lately you may have noticed some new signs to showcase safe travel tips and provide free hand sanitizer to locals and travellers.

The Downtown Kelowna Association has partnered with Tourism Kelowna and FortisBC to deploy the new Community Safe Travel Tips & Hand Sanitizer Stations.

The four locations of the stations include:

Downtown Kelowna – Queensway Bus Loop

Downtown Kelowna – Sails statue

Downtown Kelowna – Kelowna Visitor Centre

Orchard Park Shopping Centre – Highway 97

“Safety is core to everything we do and we’re proud to invest in initiatives that create safer healthier communities,” said Breannen Dick, Community & Indigenous Relations Manager, FortisBC.

“Having these stations in place will make exploring Kelowna that much safer for all to enjoy, we appreciate the partners that made this possible.”

The station is meant to help enhance the experience and safety for everyone in public spaces of Kelowna.

"The health and safety of Kelowna residents and visitors is paramount as the pandemic continues," Chris Lewis, director of visitor experience at Tourism Kelowna.

"Working with the DKA on this important project is an effective way to continue spreading the COVID-19 safety guidelines set out by BC Health officials. We are thankful to FortisBC for their support, as this initiative could not have happened without them”