Staff at Italian Kitchen Lake Country devastated to lose workplace to fire

The managers of a Lake Country restaurant that burned down in a suspicious Labour Day blaze are devastated after losing the business they've spent the past eight years investing in.

The Italian Kitchen Lake Country was destroyed in a major structure fire at the Holiday Park Resort just before 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Chef Rob Dew and wife Nicole were woken up at about 6 a.m. by a phone call from Holiday Park Resort owner Dan Sigal, who passed the news along to the long-time restaurant managers.

"I was a little skeptical, because I was half-asleep, like your restaurant's on fire," says Dew.

"I had to wake my wife up and we drove down and saw the horror ... it was scary thoughts going through my head. I get there and it's true. It's just heartbreaking."

About 15 staff members lost their jobs as a result of the blaze - a mixture of part-timers and full-timers Dew says have become like family to them over the years.

"Most of them showed up when we were there, and were walking towards us in tears. A lot of them have been there since they were in high school, when they were just kids. We'd bring them in, start them at the bottom and they'd move their way up. There's a lot of them, so we've all grown as a family. It's just tough."

Prior to Monday morning's devastation, the restaurant had experienced high customer counts all weekend, and had adapted well to the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, says Dew.

"It was a wicked busy weekend and then the next day we were closed, and we were closed in more than one way."

The husband-and-wife duo, who celebrated their wedding anniversary one day later on Tuesday, Sept. 8, manage both the Lake Country and Vernon restaurants.

Many customers flocked to the Vernon restaurant on Monday evening to show their support in the aftermath of the fire.

"They got really busy last night, a lot of people showed up to show support, so I'm anticipating we're going to see a lot of that. We need to open another restaurant because one restaurant can't handle that much, especially with limited seating."

Opening another restaurant in place of the one that was lost Monday morning is a definite possibility, says Dew.

For now, their focus is on dealing with the current situation and making arrangements with insurance to recover the financial loss.

"We just want to get through this first and get this all taken care of and find out what happened, and then we can make plans to rebuild or move forward.

"I'm hoping we can bounce back and be open somewhere else possibly. We have a really good following in Lake Country, a lot of support and we're a good fit there. The customers love us and we love them. Holiday Park's been very supportive of us over the years and we try to give back."

Vice-president of operations Katie Dahl also released a statement regarding the closure of the popular restaurant.

“The Italian Kitchen group is saddened by the news as Lake Country was a flagship location in the heart of the Okanagan. The entire success of this location was driven by the local team led by Chef Rob and his wife Nicole, who are devastated by this event. All The Italian Kitchen Lake Country team and others in the area are all safe."

For information on The Italian Kitchen Vernon restaurant, which remains open, visit their website.