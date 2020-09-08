Rented jet ski sinks with family of three onboard

Photo: Gregory Payne

Trouble on the water during the last days of summer.

Gregory Payne tells Castanet he has a slip for his sailboat at the Kelowna Yacht Club and several members there have been involved in rescues over the past few weeks.

Payne says he helped tow a family of three, a father, teenage son, and a ten-year-old girl to safety on Aug. 30.

"I was out on the lake on Sunday in my sailboat and I noticed something out of place on the water. In the distance, it looked like a small whale. As I got closer, I could see that it was a jet ski that had turned upside down," Payne says.

Payne says he found the three people in the water, all were very cold because they had been in the water for some time.



"I got them on board and called the rental company," Payne says they also had a cell phone but it was soaked and wasn't working. According to Payne, the rental company sent out another jet ski to tow the sunken one back to the dock, but they were not equipped to rescue the three people, so Payne gave them a lift back to the dock.

Payne managed to get the family back on dry land and he later learned the jet ski malfunctioned and started taking on water while the family was riding it.

"It's lucky I saw them splashing water or I might not have known what was happening."

Payne says other Yacht Club members have also been involved in rescuing people who have rented from different watercraft rental companies. Just this past weekend Danny Foster managed to help the occupants of a rental boat that had capsized not far from the dock in Kelowna's harbour, "it had turned over and they were all in the water, again this didn't happen too far from the main dock."