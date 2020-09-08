Vandals damage piano next to Queensway bus loop

Photo: Wayne Moore

One of five pianos placed around the city by Festivals Kelowna has been hit by vandals.

Sometime over the long weekend, a vandal or vandals damaged the piano, which sits adjacent to the Bennett clock.

Many of the hammers were broken, preventing the keys from working properly.

After it was damaged, someone wrote "Goofs Do This' above the keys.

It's the second piano vandalized since the program returned at the end of June.

The piano in Stuart Park was out of commission for repairs due to vandalism.

A sign on that piano read in part, "unfortunately this piano is closed due to inappropriate behaviour and vandalism by a selfish person. We are hopeful we can repair it soon."

Other pianos are located at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, along the Art Walk and in Roxy Park in Rutland.