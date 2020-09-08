Pair of brawlers throw punches at red light on Harvey Avenue

Kelowna RCMP are investigating multiple videos making the rounds on Facebook that show a street fight at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Leathead Road on Friday.

There are two videos that show a man with blonde hair in a blue shirt get out of his Volkswagen at a red light and start throwing fists with driver of a motorcycle, dressed in black. There is also a woman with a motorcycle helmet on involved, who appears to have been riding the back of the motorcycle at the time of the incident.

The two men can be seen exchanging punches before the man in the blue shirt throws the biker to the ground. The entire fight seemed to last the duration of the red light.

RCMP tell Castanet they received numerous phone calls regarding the pair of fighting at the intersection at roughly 6 p.m. "All parties had departed prior to police arrival. We are investigating this incident but no charges have been laid at this time," according to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The videos show several other witnesses engage in the altercation apparently in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Neither video shows what started the incident, only the aftermath and ending.