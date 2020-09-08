162114
Kelowna  

Pair of brawlers throw punches at red light on Harvey Avenue

Street fight at red light

- | Story: 310018

Kelowna RCMP are investigating multiple videos making the rounds on Facebook that show a street fight at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Leathead Road on Friday.

There are two videos that show a man with blonde hair in a blue shirt get out of his Volkswagen at a red light and start throwing fists with driver of a motorcycle, dressed in black. There is also a woman with a motorcycle helmet on involved, who appears to have been riding the back of the motorcycle at the time of the incident.

The two men can be seen exchanging punches before the man in the blue shirt throws the biker to the ground. The entire fight seemed to last the duration of the red light.

RCMP tell Castanet they received numerous phone calls regarding the pair of fighting at the intersection at roughly 6 p.m.  "All parties had departed prior to police arrival. We are investigating this incident but no charges have been laid at this time,"  according to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The videos show several other witnesses engage in the altercation apparently in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Neither video shows what started the incident, only the aftermath and ending.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

161973
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4227838
767 Cadder Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$888,000
more details
161350


160837


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catpernicus
Catpernicus Kelowna SPCA >


153561


160837


Seagull swallows sausage whole

Must Watch
Zac Efron finds love Down Under
Showbiz
Actor Zac Efron has another reason to wait out the coronavirus...
Little girl is excited for her birthday present
Must Watch
…But doesn’t quite know what it is.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020
Galleries
Random funny memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161910