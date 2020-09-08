Bernard Avenue will reopen for vehicle traffic Wednesday

Photo: Wayne Moore

City crews were out early Tuesday morning preparing Bernard Avenue for the return of vehicular traffic.

Three blocks of Bernard were closed from Abbott to St. Paul streets in early July to allow businesses hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions to increase capacity by moving additional seating into the streets.

All of the temporary patios were removed, either at the close of business Monday or early Tuesday.

City workers have begun the process of removing planters from parking areas and concrete barricades from the streets themselves.

Bernard will reopen to traffic again sometime Wednesday. Exactly when will depend on how quickly the barriers can be moved.

While results of the two month trial were mixed, the city has said it look at possibly making the closure an annual event.