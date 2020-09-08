162114
Kelowna  

Bernard Avenue will reopen for vehicle traffic Wednesday

Breaking down Bernard

- | Story: 310016

City crews were out early Tuesday morning preparing Bernard Avenue for the return of vehicular traffic.

Three blocks of Bernard were closed from Abbott to St. Paul streets in early July to allow businesses hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions to increase capacity by moving additional seating into the streets.

All of the temporary patios were removed, either at the close of business Monday or early Tuesday.

City workers have begun the process of removing planters from parking areas and concrete barricades from the streets themselves.

Bernard will reopen to traffic again sometime Wednesday. Exactly when will depend on how quickly the barriers can be moved.

While results of the two month trial were mixed, the city has said it look at possibly making the closure an annual event.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

162103
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4227838
767 Cadder Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$888,000
more details
160367


160939


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catpernicus
Catpernicus Kelowna SPCA >


153561


159135


Seagull swallows sausage whole

Must Watch
Zac Efron finds love Down Under
Showbiz
Actor Zac Efron has another reason to wait out the coronavirus...
Little girl is excited for her birthday present
Must Watch
…But doesn’t quite know what it is.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020
Galleries
Random funny memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158434
161944