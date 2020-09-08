Three Thompson-Okanagan MPs named to Conservative shadow cabinet

New Tory Leader Erin O’Toole has named three Thompson-Okanagan MPs to his Conservative shadow cabinet.
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas has been named shadow minister for Environment and Climate Change.
Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray is shadow minister for export promotion and international trade.
And, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod is shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous relations.
The announcements were made Tuesday morning.
“Today, I am proud to present the Conservative government in waiting that will defeat Justin Trudeau’s corrupt Liberal government in the next election,” O’Toole said in a press release.
“In the coming weeks, we will be presenting a plan to put hardworking Canadians first, lead our nation out of this crisis and rebuild our great country.”
The Tories' Commons leadership team consists of:
- Deputy Leader: Hon. Candice Bergen (Portage – Lisgar, Manitoba)
- Quebec Political Lieutenant: Richard Martel (Chicoutimi – Le Fjord, Quebec)
- House Leader of the Official Opposition: Gérard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Quebec)
- Chief Opposition Whip: Blake Richards (Banff – Airdrie, Alberta)
- Deputy House Leader of the Official Opposition: Karen Vecchio (Elgin – Middlesex – London, Ontario)
- Deputy Opposition Whip: Alex Ruff (Bruce – Grey – Owen Sound, Ontario)
- Caucus-Party Liaison: Hon. Tim Uppal (Edmonton Mill Woods, Alberta)
- Question Period Coordinator: Eric Duncan (Stormont – Dundas – South Glengarry, Ontario)
- National Caucus Chair: Tom Kmiec (Calgary Shepard, Alberta)