Three Thompson-Okanagan MPs named to Conservative shadow cabinet

New Tory Leader Erin O’Toole has named three Thompson-Okanagan MPs to his Conservative shadow cabinet.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas has been named shadow minister for Environment and Climate Change.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray is shadow minister for export promotion and international trade.

And, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod is shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous relations.

“Today, I am proud to present the Conservative government in waiting that will defeat Justin Trudeau’s corrupt Liberal government in the next election,” O’Toole said in a press release.

“In the coming weeks, we will be presenting a plan to put hardworking Canadians first, lead our nation out of this crisis and rebuild our great country.”



