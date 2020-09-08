162114
Three Thompson-Okanagan MPs named to Conservative shadow cabinet

New Tory Leader Erin O’Toole has named three Thompson-Okanagan MPs to his Conservative shadow cabinet.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas has been named shadow minister for Environment and Climate Change.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray is shadow minister for export promotion and international trade.

And, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod is shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous relations.

The announcements were made Tuesday morning.

“Today, I am proud to present the Conservative government in waiting that will defeat Justin Trudeau’s corrupt Liberal government in the next election,” O’Toole said in a press release.

“In the coming weeks, we will be presenting a plan to put hardworking Canadians first, lead our nation out of this crisis and rebuild our great country.”
 
The Tories' Commons leadership team consists of:

  • Deputy Leader: Hon. Candice Bergen (Portage – Lisgar, Manitoba)
  • Quebec Political Lieutenant: Richard Martel (Chicoutimi – Le Fjord, Quebec)
  • House Leader of the Official Opposition: Gérard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Quebec)
  • Chief Opposition Whip: Blake Richards (Banff – Airdrie, Alberta)
  • Deputy House Leader of the Official Opposition: Karen Vecchio (Elgin – Middlesex – London, Ontario)
  • Deputy Opposition Whip: Alex Ruff (Bruce – Grey – Owen Sound, Ontario)
  • Caucus-Party Liaison: Hon. Tim Uppal (Edmonton Mill Woods, Alberta)
  • Question Period Coordinator: Eric Duncan (Stormont – Dundas – South Glengarry, Ontario)
  • National Caucus Chair: Tom Kmiec (Calgary Shepard, Alberta)

