160553
162219
Kelowna  

Kelowna resident surprised to see a bear snacking in her yard

A surprise backyard visitor

- | Story: 309978

Contributed Abby-Gayle Brown

A Kelowna resident felt lucky to see a black bear near her home near Mission Creek on Monday afternoon.

Abby-Gayle Brown tells Castanet the visitor was eating some fruit behind a fence they have in their backyard. 

"After a while, he climbed up one of the trees by the fence and then came back down and started to eat again. Then he went to the other side and climbed up the other fence, then down and into the park."

Brown says the bear remained on the safe side of the fence the whole time but she was close enough to see it was a young cub. She says she didn't see any other bears around, including mamma. 

The local lives near Mission Creek Park and says she's never seen any wildlife in the area, let alone a bear.

"This was the first one," she adds. "It was really exciting."

She says she wasn't scared taking the video as "the bear was just eating and minding his own business."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160552
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4196951
3218 Boucherie Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$729,000
more details
162508


161117


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catpernicus
Catpernicus Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162340


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Anna Faris quits Mom after seven seasons
Showbiz
Actress Anna Faris has quit her hit TV show Mom after seven...
Adorable dog demands more scratches
Must Watch
“Excuse me, hooman, we are not done here”.
Almost nailed it
Galleries
These things didn’t quite hit the mark.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160969
161910