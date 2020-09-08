Kelowna resident surprised to see a bear snacking in her yard

Contributed Abby-Gayle Brown

A Kelowna resident felt lucky to see a black bear near her home near Mission Creek on Monday afternoon.



Abby-Gayle Brown tells Castanet the visitor was eating some fruit behind a fence they have in their backyard.



"After a while, he climbed up one of the trees by the fence and then came back down and started to eat again. Then he went to the other side and climbed up the other fence, then down and into the park."



Brown says the bear remained on the safe side of the fence the whole time but she was close enough to see it was a young cub. She says she didn't see any other bears around, including mamma.



The local lives near Mission Creek Park and says she's never seen any wildlife in the area, let alone a bear.

"This was the first one," she adds. "It was really exciting."



She says she wasn't scared taking the video as "the bear was just eating and minding his own business."