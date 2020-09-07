160553
Kelowna  

RCMP investigating fire at legal marijuana grow-op

Fire at legal grow-op

John Lawless & Tereza Verenca - | Story: 309960

UPDATE: 5:22 p.m.

Today's early morning blaze on Old Vernon Road was the result of a barn-like building at a legal marijuana grow operation burning up. 

The fire ignited around 6 a.m., just a couple of doors down from the Ellison Fire Hall, deputy chief Todd Bannantyne tells Castanet.

"When we got on scene, the fire was going up a wall. Basically, by the time we got there, it curled up and got into the attic space, and with the high winds that we received later on this morning, it fanned the fire inside and that’s what kept it going," he says.

Crews were able to knock it down by 10 a.m.

Bannantyne notes his department was assisted by Lake Country and Joe Rich.

The cause, meanwhile, is unknown at this time.

The file has been handed over to the RCMP for investigation. Castanet has reached out to local Mounties for further comment and is waiting to hear back.

ORIGINAL: 8:05 a.m.

A fire has sparked up near the Kelowna airport.

It's the second fire this morning for Kelowna fire crews, as firefighters are still on site at a major structure fire not far away, at the Holiday Park resort.

Witnesses say the second fire began around 7 a.m. Monday morning and that Old Vernon Road is closed for the time being.

Another witness near the scene says it appears the fire is in a barn or outbuilding.

There is no word on the cause of the fire yet, and Castanet will update with more details as they become available.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4243853
#407, 457 West Avenue
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,900
more details
159586




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catpernicus
Catpernicus Kelowna SPCA >


161868


160133


Adorable dog demands more scratches

Must Watch
“Excuse me, hooman, we are not done here”.
Almost nailed it
Galleries
These things didn’t quite hit the mark.
Rihanna: ‘I’ve forgiven Chris Brown for beating me’
Showbiz
Rihanna has forgiven Chris Brown for assaulting her and insists...
Simultaneous golf swing
Must Watch
That was close!
Sleepy puppy slips off step
Must Watch
Aw so cute!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161715