RCMP investigating fire at legal marijuana grow-op

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 5:22 p.m.

Today's early morning blaze on Old Vernon Road was the result of a barn-like building at a legal marijuana grow operation burning up.

The fire ignited around 6 a.m., just a couple of doors down from the Ellison Fire Hall, deputy chief Todd Bannantyne tells Castanet.

"When we got on scene, the fire was going up a wall. Basically, by the time we got there, it curled up and got into the attic space, and with the high winds that we received later on this morning, it fanned the fire inside and that’s what kept it going," he says.

Crews were able to knock it down by 10 a.m.

Bannantyne notes his department was assisted by Lake Country and Joe Rich.

The cause, meanwhile, is unknown at this time.

The file has been handed over to the RCMP for investigation. Castanet has reached out to local Mounties for further comment and is waiting to hear back.

ORIGINAL: 8:05 a.m.

A fire has sparked up near the Kelowna airport.

It's the second fire this morning for Kelowna fire crews, as firefighters are still on site at a major structure fire not far away, at the Holiday Park resort.

Witnesses say the second fire began around 7 a.m. Monday morning and that Old Vernon Road is closed for the time being.

Another witness near the scene says it appears the fire is in a barn or outbuilding.

There is no word on the cause of the fire yet, and Castanet will update with more details as they become available.