162114
162166
Kelowna  

A fire sparks up near the Kelowna airport

Fire near airport

- | Story: 309960

A fire has sparked up near the Kelowna airport.

It's the second fire this morning for Kelowna fire crews, as firefighters are still on site at a major structure fire not far away, at the Holiday Park resort.

Witnesses say the second fire began around 7 a.m. Monday morning and that Old Vernon Road is closed for the time being.

Another witness near the scene says it appears the fire is in a barn or outbuilding.

There is no word on the cause of the fire yet, and Castanet will update with more details as they become available.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160308
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4242296
#13 - 1835 Nancee Way Crt
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$219,000
more details
157940




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Snow
Snow Kelowna SPCA >


161868




Sleepy puppy slips off step

Must Watch
Aw so cute!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chadwick Boseman battled ‘hardcore pain’ to complete final movie
Showbiz
Chadwick Boseman was determined to finish work on his final...
Nostalgia
Galleries
Time for a little dose of nostalgia.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162347
161715