A fire sparks up near the Kelowna airport

Photo: Contributed

A fire has sparked up near the Kelowna airport.

It's the second fire this morning for Kelowna fire crews, as firefighters are still on site at a major structure fire not far away, at the Holiday Park resort.

Witnesses say the second fire began around 7 a.m. Monday morning and that Old Vernon Road is closed for the time being.

Another witness near the scene says it appears the fire is in a barn or outbuilding.

There is no word on the cause of the fire yet, and Castanet will update with more details as they become available.