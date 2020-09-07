Suspicious structure fire at Holiday Park Resort destroys two businesses

Sarita Patel

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department has deemed the fire at the Holiday Park Resort in Kelowna as suspicious.

Tim Light, Platoon Captain for the department, says they received a call of a structure fire in the 400 block of Commonwealth Road at 4:45 a.m. on Monday morning.

"Lake Country units were the first to arrive on scene and reported a two-storey structure with fire showing from the main floor interior and the roof of the Bravo side of the building."

"With the extensive involvement of the fire, it was deemed to be too dangerous to attempt an interior attack," adds Light.

Dan Sigal, owner of the Holiday Park Resort, tells Castanet that he was woken up by a phone call from his general manager of the fire just before 5 a.m.

"We have 64 acres so with multiple facilities so, I was quite concerned first of know that and make sure everybody was okay."

Along with the restaurant there is a convenience store, a room where residents can rent out for events and some storage that was destroyed.

The one building was isolated on the property which helped with the control of the fire.

"For the devestating it was in a good spot but we sorry for the businesses that were in there, dealing with COVID-19 and now this, sort of adds to the challenge and hopefully they'll be okay," adds Sigal.

Representatives from The Italian Kitchen also released a statement this afternoon announcing the closure of their restaurant due to the fire.

“The Italian Kitchen group is saddened by the news as Lake Country was a flagship location in the heart of the Okanagan," states Katie Dahl, vice president of operations.

"The entire success of this location was driven by the local team led by Chef Rob and his wife Nicole, who are devastated by this event."

Kelowna RCMP have taken over the investigation at this time.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced by the fire.

Lake Country responded with two engines, one tender and two command vehicles, while Kelowna responded with four engines, an aerial platform, a rescue vehicle, a tender and a command vehicle.

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

Witnesses report firefighters appear to have the Holiday Park fire under control as of just before 8 a.m.

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.

A major structure fire at Holiday Park RV & Condo Resort has apparently spread to the Country Store at the park in the north of Kelowna.

Resident Contessa Jewall says fire crews are still on scene and there is thick, "caustic smoke" in the air.

She says it appears no one has been injured in the blaze, but that winds are picking up in the area.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

A major structure fire is reported this morning at the Holiday Park RV & Condo Resort in the northern reaches of Kelowna, near the border of Lake Country.

The fire has apparently destroyed the Italian Kitchen restaurant.

Residents of the park first reported sirens about 5 a.m., and flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the building.

Contessa Jewall reports fire crews on scene with multiple units.

A ladder truck is fighting the fire from above.

Jewall says residents of the 500-unit park have not been evacuated.