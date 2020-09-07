Structure fire at Holiday Park Resort destroys restaurant

Photo: Mike Thorburn

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

Witnesses report firefighters appear to have the Holiday Park fire under control as of just before 8 a.m.

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.

A major structure fire at Holiday Park RV & Condo Resort has apparently spread to the Country Store at the park in the north of Kelowna.

Resident Contessa Jewall says fire crews are still on scene and there is thick, "caustic smoke" in the air.

She says it appears no one has been injured in the blaze, but that winds are picking up in the area.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

A major structure fire is reported this morning at the Holiday Park RV & Condo Resort in the northern reaches of Kelowna, near the border of Lake Country.

The fire has apparently destroyed the Italian Kitchen restaurant.

Residents of the park first reported sirens about 5 a.m., and flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the building.

Contessa Jewall reports fire crews on scene with multiple units.

A ladder truck is fighting the fire from above.

Jewall says residents of the 500-unit park have not been evacuated.