Two vehicles involved in crash on Ellis Street, no injuries

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ellis near Queensway. 

It was attended by members of the Kelowna Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP. 

At this stage it is unclear what the cause of the crash was, but debris could be seen scattered across the road.

Officers on scene told Castanet there are believed to be no injuries from the crash.

One lane of Ellis St. is temporarily closed off and RCMP are directing traffic. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

