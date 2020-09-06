Fire crews knock down shed fire in Rutland Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Kelly Stephens confirmed Sunday afternoon's shed fire is "not suspicious" in nature.

It appears to have been caused by an incorrectly used extension cord.

The 10' x 14' outdoor wooden shed at a residence in the 1300 block of Gibson Road showed visible smoke and flames upon the first officer's arrival.

"Crews quickly knocked down the shed fire and the fire that was starting to burn surrounding tall dry grass up a embankment. The structure was a complete loss," reads the KFD press release.

There were no injuries from the fire, which three engines, a rescue unit, a command vehicle, safety unit and 18 KFD personnel attended, along with RCMP and BC Ambulance Service.

Residents are reminded to use the correct size extension cords and not to plug more items than the cord can service.

ORIGINAL: 3:05 p.m.

Emergency services responded to reports of a shed fire in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. and multiple Kelowna Fire Department crews were sent to assist.

A nearby resident captured the incident on video, showing large plumes of black smoke coming from the area behind the house.

By about 2:45 p.m., the fire had been knocked down.

It is unclear whether anybody was home at the time of the fire or whether the house sustained any damage.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.