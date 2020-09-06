Swimming advisory for Rotary Beach lifted, effective immediately

Photo: Google Maps/Martins Upmanis

A swimming advisory for Rotary Beach issued on Saturday, Sept. 5, has now been lifted.

The advisory was issued due to elevated levels of bacteria - levels that exceeded those allowed in the guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

Water quality testing now indicates bacteria levels have subsided and the beach meets the guidelines.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to a number of factors, include lake currents, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste.

Summer typically brings out the worst of it, as the warm weather escalates bacterial growth and swimmers stir up the lake bottom.

The City of Kelowna has issued a list of actions that beach users can take to help enhance water quality:

Do not feed the birds.

Do not take your pet to the beach; dogs are only permitted at the Cedar Creek Park beach.

Do not litter – dispose of all waste in garbage cans.

Change diapered children frequently in the bathroom, not at the beach.

Dispose of boat sewage in onshore sanitary facilities.

Wash your hands with soap and water after using the toilet or after changing diapers.

Do not swim if you have diarrhea.

Call 71-PARKS if you see something that needs the City's attention.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/parks or call the Swimming Advisory Hotline at 250-469-8455.