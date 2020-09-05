162114
157345
Kelowna  

Hot air balloon touched down at Kelowna's Costco Saturday

Hot air balloon at Costco

- | Story: 309899

Shoppers waiting in line at Kelowna's Costco were treated to a show Saturday morning, when a hot air balloon made an unscheduled landing in the parking lot. 

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m., and a long line of shoppers waiting to get into the store watched the landing take place. Richard Begin caught the landing on camera. 

"There was a whole bunch of us with our mouths agape," he said. 

John Klempner, with Okanagan Ballooning, says the hot air balloon belongs to them, and landings like Saturday's are actually not that uncommon. 

"It is pretty routine ... That's just where the winds decided to stop this morning," Klempner said. "All we can control is height, all direction is up to the wind."

Similar landings are reported to Castanet quite frequently.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

162111
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4254501
2090 Chilcotin Cres.
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$899,900
more details
161814


161345


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Stella
Stella Kelowna SPCA >


161868


161951


Crocheted hairstyles

Galleries
Check out these incredible hairstyles done by a 17 year old, self-taught hairstylist. If you want more (how can you not), you can...
Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo team up for action thriller
Showbiz
Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo are continuing their streak as...
Shocked alpacas
Must Watch
Alpacas look shocked to see girl riding a toy alpaca.
Floor monster battle with Cashew the frenchie
Must Watch
“The floor monster came after me, but I scared it away.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Saturday morning is here! Relax a little.  


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
161910