Hot air balloon touched down at Kelowna's Costco Saturday

Shoppers waiting in line at Kelowna's Costco were treated to a show Saturday morning, when a hot air balloon made an unscheduled landing in the parking lot.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m., and a long line of shoppers waiting to get into the store watched the landing take place. Richard Begin caught the landing on camera.

"There was a whole bunch of us with our mouths agape," he said.

John Klempner, with Okanagan Ballooning, says the hot air balloon belongs to them, and landings like Saturday's are actually not that uncommon.

"It is pretty routine ... That's just where the winds decided to stop this morning," Klempner said. "All we can control is height, all direction is up to the wind."

Similar landings are reported to Castanet quite frequently.