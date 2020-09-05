161898
Kelowna  

Elevated E. coli levels prompt swimming advisory at Rotary Beach

Elevated levels of bacteria at Kelowna's Rotary Beach have forced City of Kelowna officials to issue a swimming advisory for the area.

While the beach on Lakeshore Avenue is not closed, the city has posted advisory signs, warning the public that E. coli levels are currently higher than those allowed in the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

“The very young, the elderly and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible to infection related to bacterial counts in the water,” the city said in a press release.

“When E. coli reaches 200 units per 100 millilitre sample, it’s expected that one per cent of bathers may develop gastrointestinal (stomach) illness if these bacteria are ingested. Eye, ear and throat symptoms, as well as skin rashes (not swimmer’s itch), can occur more frequently.”

A similar advisory was put in place for Strathcona Beach in late August.

The advisory comes during Kelowna's last long weekend of the summer, when beaches are expected to be filled with tourists and locals alike.

Bacteria levels can be impacted by many factors, including currents, runoff, creek outflows, waterfowl and animal waste.

Once further testing shows levels are back to acceptable levels, the advisory will be lifted.

