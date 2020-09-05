Family shares story after close call with boat on Okanagan Lake

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna family is sharing their story after having a near death experience on Okanagan Lake.

Bob Duval and his entire family, including his three-year-old and six-year-old grandchildren, two daughters, his wife and friend were eating dinner on their boat on Friday at 4:30 p.m. when they noticed a dark blue Cobalt boat approaching them.

The family was stopped 500 metres west of Gyro beach and the boat was approaching them from the north, heading towards Eldorado.

"My granddaughter goes 'is that guy coming towards us?' and we all kind of noticed from hundreds of metres away and he turned a little bit and ended up coming straight at us," says Duval.

The family started to yell at the boat but the driver didn't hear them. Thats when Duval realized he had to turn his boat on and move out of the way.

"Everyone went flying all over in our boat and the guy missed us by 10 feet," he says. "This is a huge Cobalt boat, like this thing would've cut my boat in half. My wife was going, 'which way do we throw the kids off the boat?'"

Duval says the driver of the boat had a drink in his hand and was turned around talking to his passengers instead of looking ahead. Afterwards when he noticed that he had barely missed Duval's boat, the driver's jaw dropped while he kept going.

Duval says the man appeared to be short and had long thick blonde hair.

"Please boat with caution and be safe," he says. "Thank god our boat started. My whole family would've been wiped out."

Duval has been living in Kelowna since 2007 and says he's recently noticed more careless boaters on the lake.