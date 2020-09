Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 7 p.m.

The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely again.

ORIGINAL 6:15 p.m.

Traffic is slow moving on the Bennett Bridge this evening due to a three-vehicle rear-ender

Just after 6 p.m. Castanet received reports that emergency crews were on the bridge and traffic was moving slowly in both directions.

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured.