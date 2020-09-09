Lake Country ArtWalk art chairs feature 45 chairs throughout Okanagan Valley

Photo: Contributed

Lake Country's ArtWalk festival was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a special community project called ArtWalk Art Chairs will take its place.

The planning committee for ArtWalk has commissioned 45 artists to take basic wooden chairs, Muskoka or Adirondack styles, and turn them into works of art.

These chairs will be showcased throughout the municipalities in the Okanagan Valley.

In the coming days, 14 communities will see a cluster of three art chairs appear in a park or along a beach. The cluster of chairs will be placed six feet apart to ensure everyone is social distancing while enjoying the art.

The community project aims to support artists as many artists have struggled during the pandemic because of show and lesson cancellations.

The artists involved say the project was a creative challenge which inspired them throughout the summer. Aside from giving them a job amid the shut-down, it expanded their typical creative processes.

Committee members anticipate the art chairs will be appreciated by thousands of people over two years.

“We are so pleased to be able to follow the initial sadness of canceling Lake Country ArtWalk earlier in the spring with such a fun and accessible community art project,” says chairperson for the Lake Country ArtWalk Sharon McCoubrey.

“Knowing that artists were busy making art this summer, and knowing that these beautiful art chairs will be found within our Okanagan communities, marks the 2020 year for ArtWalk in a special way.”

The paintings on the chairs vary from artist to artist, including themes such as humour, reflection and beauty. The chairs are geared towards entertaining everyone and as a bonus, each chair features a short message that will give viewers something to think about.

If you run into an art chair, take a selfie with the hashtag #ArtWalkArtChairs or #LCArtWalk. Those wanting to find all 45 chairs can take a trip through the Okanagan Valley, following the chairs from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm.