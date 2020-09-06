Central Okanagan board will decide how to spend federal money

Photo: Unsplash

The Central Okanagan School District will have approximately $4.133 million in additional funds to enhance health and safety measures for the upcoming school year.

The money is part of more than $242 million allocated by the federal government for COVID-19 safety measures.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announced Thursday district will receive half that money in September, with a second installment in January.

That means SD23 will receive $4.133 million this month, and up to the same amount in four months.

Supt. Kevin Kaardal says it will be up to the district's board of education to determine how to allocate the additional funds.

"We have plans for much of that money, but we have to recommend them to the board. We need to talk to our partners groups, then we'll bring a plan back to the finance committee," said Kaardal.

"We continue to support courses and programs that have been funded in June, despite a funding shortfall because of COVID-19, due to international students not being able to come. That may change, but if that is realized, we still want to offer all the programs and services we committed to students in the spring."

Kaardal added the district wants to enhance both the eSchoolBC program their safety measures.

But, he stressed, any decision will be made by the board.