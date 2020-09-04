Fallout of COVID-19 has therapeutic farm looking for new home

Photo: Arion Therapeutic Farm

An animal sanctuary and therapeutic farm in Kelowna is being forced to put its property up for sale and find a new home as it struggles with the financial fallout of COVID-19.

Arion Therapeutic Farm announced this week revenues are down 54 per cent from the same time last year.

Summer is typically when the farm generates enough income to ride out the slow winter months, but now, there are just a handful of weekly therapeutic clients — compared to a normal 50 — a few regular volunteers.

Other efforts to raise money have been met with “ongoing bylaw restrictions and/or insurance increases.” Business and marketing consultants have tried to help, but failed.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who helped Arion over its 11 years in Kelowna,” the farm’s statement said.

“This farm and its animals have positively impacted thousands of people. We will maintain our commitment to the cause we created and continue to offer our peaceful farm sanctuary to the public once we find a new home. We are a special haven for many people living with complex needs and hope that they will still be able to access our new location.”

The farm says they have been losing money throughout the summer, a trend that is expected to continue. Expenses have been cut as far as they can without giving away the animals.

“Therefore we feel the responsible decision is to sell this property and find one more sustainable for our operation,” the farm said, noting they will remain open until further notice.

“We hope the next owner will love this farm the way we do as it is a truly magical piece of land!”