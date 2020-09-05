Kelowna shooting victim had been released from prison last year

Photo: Contributed Kelowna RCMP investigate a car at Kelowna General Hospital, where one man was found fatally shot.

The man who was shot and killed in East Kelowna last weekend had been released from prison last year.

Sunday around noon, a man arrived at Kelowna General Hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound. Another man, shot dead, was inside his car.

On Tuesday, the Kelowna RCMP said the deceased man was Cory Patterson, a 34-year-old Kelowna resident with a long criminal history.

In March 2016, police in New Westminster arrested Patterson, who was wanted on multiple Canada-wide warrants. At the time, police said Patterson was “known to New West police for other reasons.”

He was charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon and uttering threats, stemming from a May 2015 incident in Burnaby, in which he, and two others, allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat.

Patterson had been released on bail after his initial arrest for the kidnapping, but he jumped bail, prompting the Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Before his Supreme Court trial, Patterson took a plea deal, pleading guilty to the kidnapping charge while the Crown dropped the other charges. In August 2017, he was sentenced to three years in prison, but with credit for time served, he was left with nine months and 20 days left to serve, followed by three years of probation.

But back when he had jumped bail, he was involved in another incident in November 2015, that resulted in charges of robbery, disguising his face to commit an offence and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He pleaded guilty to the robbery charges, and was handed a two-year sentence in November 2018. But with credit for time served, he was left with 430 days new time.

While offenders are eligible to apply for full parole after serving one-third of their sentence, the Parole Board of Canada said they have no record of Patterson applying for parole.

Most offenders serving provincial sentences are released after serving about two-thirds of their sentence, which would put Patterson's release sometime in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, one of Patterson's co-accused in the May 2015 incident died before his case went to trial. An obituary for the man said his death was "sudden."

The other co-accused also took a plea deal with the Crown, pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful confinement, which netted her a conditional sentence of 15 months, to be served in the community and not in a prison.

Patterson's adult criminal record dates back to 2006 and 2007, when he was convicted on two separate possession for the purpose of trafficking charges on Vancouver Island and Vancouver.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said they released Patterson's name to “advance the investigation,” but they have not released any information about a suspected motive in the killing.

While police regularly release the identity of murder victims in the Metro Vancouver area, it's rarely done in the Okanagan.

The identity of the man shot dead in Kelowna's Kettle Valley neighbourhood in March was never released. Police have not provided any updates on that murder since the day of the shooting, but it's believed no arrests have been made in connection to it

The Kelowna RCMP did not respond to Castanet's request Friday for an update on the investigation into Sunday's shooting.